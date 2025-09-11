Did Dhaka University’s Muslim Students Chant ‘Hijab Hijab’ To Make It Mandatory? Fact Check Debunks Misleading Claims Linked to Viral Video

Mumbai, September 11: Did Muslim students at Dhaka University in Bangladesh raise a demand to make hijab mandatory for girls? Did the Muslim students raise "hijab hijab" slogans inside the University seeking hijab to be made mandatory? The questions come as a viral video is allegedly claiming that Muslim students at Dhaka University demanded that "hijab" be made mandatory for girls. The clip was also shared, alleging that Muslim students raised "Hijab, hijab" slogans as a call to make hijab mandatory.

In the viral clip, students at the Dhaka University are seen clapping and raising "Hijab Hijab" slogans. The video was shared by an X user identified as Hindu Voice. The user claimed that Muslim students at Dhaka University chanted "Hijab Hijab" to make it mandatory for girls. "Muslim students are raising slogans ‘hijab, hijab’ inside the University. This is a direct threat to the girls of the Hindu minority community," the post read. Soon, the video was shared by several users without knowing the truth behind the viral clip. Is Zakir Naik Suffering From AIDS? Controversial Islamic Preacher Dismisses Viral Social Media Claims As Fake News.

Did Dhaka University’s Muslim Students Chant ‘Hijab Hijab’ To Make It Mandatory?

Fact check revealed truth about alleged claims linked to viral video (Photo Credits: X/@HinduVoice_in)

A fact check of the viral video revealed that the video was shared with misleading claims. The alleged claim that Muslim students demanded to make "hijab" mandatory for girls turned out to be fake, as no such demand was made. It is learnt that the incident took place during the result announcement of Dhaka University's DUCSU election. The viral clip shows students chanting "Hijab Hijab" not to demand making hijab mandatory, but as a form of protest.

Dhaka University's Muslim Students' Demand To Make 'Hijab' Mandatory for Girls Is Fake

The claim that Dhaka University Muslim students demanded to make the ‘hijab’ mandatory for girls is FALSE. They did not chant any slogan calling for hijab to be made mandatory. Instead, they raised the slogan as a form of protest. In the DUCSU election, there was a candidate… https://t.co/b8juhLfRjV pic.twitter.com/TlL4wixgLo — Shohanur Rahman (@Sohan_RSB) September 10, 2025

It is reported that the students chant "Hijab Hijab" in support of a student named Sabikun Nahar Tamanna, who won the DUCSU election. Taamanna is said to be a hijab-wearing candidate whose posters were allegedly defaced in a hate campaign. The fact check also found that the "Hijab Hijab" slogans were not made as a demand for mandatory hijab or a threat to minorities. According to fact-checks and reports from The Daily Star, Prothom Alo, and Rumor Scanner, the claim that students demanded making "hijab" mandatory is fake, whereas the claim that "Hijab Hijab" chants were raised in support of making hijab mandatory was found to be misleading. Did Nobel Committee Official Call PM Narendra Modi the ‘Biggest Contender’ for Nobel Peace Prize? Here’s the Truth As Fake News Resurfaces.

When Tamanna was elected as an executive member of the Dhaka University Central Students' Union (DUCSU) election on September 9 by a huge margin, the students present at Dhaka University chanted "Hijab Hijab" as a form of protest against the earlier incident where her posters were defaced.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (The Daily Star), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

Fact check

Claim : Muslim Students of Dhaka University chant "Hijab Hijab" to make it mandatory. Conclusion : Dhaka University’s Muslim students chant "Hijab Hijab" as a form of protest and to support DUCSU election winner Sabikun Nahar Tamanna. They did not demand making hijab mandatory as claimed. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 11, 2025 10:48 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).