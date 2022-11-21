BTS Jungkook created history on November 20 when the 25-year-old became the first Korean Solo Artist/K-Pop idol to perform at the FIFA World Cup opening ceremony. Jeon Jungkook's single "Dreamers" was one of the official soundtracks of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and he also performed on the song during the opening ceremony on Sunday. Clad in all-black, Jungkook gave an energetic live performance much to the joy of the crowd at the Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar. He was also joined on stage by Qatari singer and record producer Fahad Al Kubaisi. If you missed out on Jungkook's fantastic World Cup 2022 opening ceremony performance, watch the full video below shared by official YouTube channel of Bangtan TV.

Jungkook's FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Opening Ceremony Performance on 'Dreamers' Song

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)