Whether you are part of BTS ARMY or not, it is hard not to be blown away by the performance of BTS main singer Jungkook at the opening ceremony of FIFA World Cup 2022. The popstar enthralled fans with his performance on the song "Dreamers", and he was also joined by Qatari singer Fahad Al-Kubaisi. BTS Jungkook Images & ‘Dreamers’ Performance Videos From FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Opening Ceremony Go Viral on Twitter!

Watch the Video Below:

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Jung Kook 'Dreamers' (1/2) pic.twitter.com/9XyvckAuoA — 브리이에 (@BRILLER__613) November 20, 2022

Another one...

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Jung Kook 'Dreamers' (2/2) pic.twitter.com/eQ1xXqA9ML — 브리이에 (@BRILLER__613) November 20, 2022

Here's How Fans Reacted To His Performance

'So Proud of You'

JUNGKOOK I'M SO PROUD OF YOU 😭😭😭😭😭pic.twitter.com/jea1M8WCdD — Lavender⁷ (@Lavende03) November 20, 2022

What An Achievement At Such a Young Age!

Jeon Jungkook, 25 years old, 5x Grammy Nominee, Nation's Ambassdor, opened up the Fifa World Cup 2022 as the MAIN ACT at the opening ceremony! pic.twitter.com/oXbmIUA7Ht — Carterrr⁷ | INDIGO 🌊 (@ughmane) November 20, 2022

'How Far He Has Come'

look how far jungkook has come 🥺🫶🏻 pic.twitter.com/DIXD5jEIp4 — ⋆ (@swzkoo) November 20, 2022

'Making History'

201122 'Dreamers performance' jungkook making history pic.twitter.com/rm8lH4IpmG — ʲᵏˑ⁹⁷ (@archivesofkook) November 20, 2022

'Speechless'

ohmygod jungkook... im speechless pic.twitter.com/SMyIP4FK8j — DREAMERS დ (@97SARCHIVES) November 20, 2022

