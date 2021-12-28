A video has captured the shocking moment when a security guard survived an explosive lightning strike in Indonesia’s Jakarta. The umbrella of the 35-year-old man bursts into a ball of flames and sparks after it was struck by lightning. Luckily, the man survived the deadly strike, but suffered burns to his hands, according to reports. Footage of the incident was captured at a depot in the village of Sukapura in Cilincing, North Jakarta. Gujarat Shocking Video: Youth Miraculously Escapes After He Gets Rashly Run Over by a Bus in Dahod.

Watch The Shocking Footage, Right Here:

Security officer in Jakarta was struck by lightning while on duty, avoid using radio and cellular telephones when it is raining, the condition of the victim survived after 4 days of treatment. not everyone has the same chance to live. 当選確率 #Bitcoin #NFTs $BTC $ETH #ALERT pic.twitter.com/4XhW6Oh3U9 — Lexus RZ (@Heritzal) December 26, 2021

