In the middle of COVID crisis, another heartbreaking post went viral on social media. It is about the 30-year-old woman-- a young mother, who was captured swaying to 'Love You Zindagi' song in the emergency ward. Unfortunately, she could not make it. Dr Langeh tweeted that the woman passed away due to COVID-19. "I am very sorry..we lost the brave soul..Om Shanti. Please pray for the family and the kid to bear this loss," reads the tweet.

I am very sorry..we lost the brave soul.. ॐ शांति .. please pray for the family and the kid to bear this loss🙏😭 https://t.co/dTYAuGFVxk — Dr.Monika Langeh🇮🇳 (@drmonika_langeh) May 13, 2021

She is just 30yrs old & She didn't get icu bed we managing her in the Covid emergency since last 10days.She is on NIVsupport,received remedesvir,plasmatherapy etc.She is a strong girl with strong will power asked me to play some music & I allowed her. Lesson:"Never lose the Hope" pic.twitter.com/A3rMU7BjnG — Dr.Monika Langeh🇮🇳 (@drmonika_langeh) May 8, 2021

😔heart-breaking. Hard to believe such a spirited young, girl couldn't make it. I'm so so sorry. — Neha Chamaria (@NehamsChamaria) May 13, 2021

This is very heart breaking news. May her soul RIP🙏🙏🙏 — Madhuri Panda (@madhuripanda28) May 13, 2021

