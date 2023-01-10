In a recent viral video, a woman was seen teasing and imitating a frustrated lion kept inside an enclosed space. The clip clearly depicts that the lion is agitated. However, the woman chooses to continue with her rude behaviour. She is also seen posing with a friend in front of the lion's enclosure. The video was posted on Twitter by IFS officer Susanta Nanda. He captioned it, "LAUGHING and mocking at someone who is in prison for having done nothing wrong! Do you think those two women would still be mocking this lion if the roles were reversed?” The clip amassed over 33k views. Clash of Rats! Funny Video of Two Rodents Fighting Intensely in a Grocery Store Goes Viral; Watch The Hilarious Wrestling Match.

Watch the Viral Video

LAUGHING and mocking at someone who is in prison for having done nothing wrong! DO you think those two women would still be mocking this lion if the roles were reversed? pic.twitter.com/GefR44HDIU — Angie KaranⓋ🌱🐾🌻 (@angie_karan) January 8, 2023

This is How Netizens Reacted to the Video

I don’t think they are mocking. They are just playing with the lion and having fun. — Truth Seekers (@truth1seekers) January 8, 2023

It's Really Heartbreaking

This breaks my heart 💔 how anyone can be so heartless I will never know. He shouldn't be there he's not on this earth for anyone's entertainment. #freedom — Believe (@DonnaWa10990838) January 8, 2023

What if Glass Breaks?

You wouldn't think tormenting that lion was so funny if it broke through that glass and grabbed you! I don't find that funny either! — Weezie4u2c (@weezie4u2c) January 8, 2023

