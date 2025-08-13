A lion strolling along the busy Junagadh-Bilkha road in Gujarat in broad daylight has gone viral on social media. In a surprising twist, instead of panicking, motorists remained calm as the lion appeared on the road, only for the big cat to take a U-turn and retreat. The rare sight of the 'king of the jungle' yielding to traffic has been widely circulated on the internet. Earlier, a video clip capturing a surprising interaction between a man and a lion had surfaced. The video shared by Indian forest officer, Susanta Nanda, showed a man and a lion encountering each other outside Aadhar Cement Factory's gate in Patapur village, in Gujarat's Junagadh district, before both hilariously flee in opposite directions. Junagadh: Man and Lion Come Face-to-Face Outside Cement Factory in Gujarat, Seen Running Away After Being Startled During Sudden Face-Off; Video Surfaces.

Junagadh Lion Video

दिन के उजाले में एक सड़क पर वाहनों की आवाजाही जारी थी। इसी बीच जंगल के राजा शेर ने वहां पर दस्तक दे दी। लोगों का जब शेर से आमना-सामना हुआ तो वे डरे नहीं बल्कि इस बार जंगल के राजा ने ही फिर यू-टर्न लिया। यह वायरल वीडियो जूनागढ़-बिलखा रोड का बताया जा रहा है। pic.twitter.com/EYbEFInGRR — NBT Hindi News (@NavbharatTimes) August 13, 2025

Big Cat Seen Strolling Along Gujarat’s Busy Junagadh-Bilkha Road

