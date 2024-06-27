A video is going viral on social media where a man was seen positioning a child in front of a sea lion to snap some photos in La Jolla Cove in San Diego, California. The incident was captured by a bystander who later posted on Instagram, which showed the man bringing the child close to the marine mammal, and placing the child on the rock near the animal. The sea lion is seen at one time, making a move towards the child. The Instagram user stated in the video that according to the National Oceanic And Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), anyone viewing seals or sea lions must maintain at least 50 yards downwind from the marine mammals. Besides, taking selfies with seals or sea lions from a close distance is illegal. In the caption, the Instagram user stated, “Hundreds of people were violating the minimum 50-yard distance required.” Angry Sea Lion Charges at Tourists in San Diego After the Tiny Beach Gets Overcrowded.

Watch Video: Sea Lion Nearly Attacks Little Boy at California Beach

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shari (@salissav)

