American YouTuber MrBeast (real name: James Stephen "Jimmy" Donaldson) posted a shocking tweet on Sunday claiming he had turned down an invitation to ride on the doomed Titanic submarine that suffered a ‘catastrophic implosion’ killing five crew members on board. MrBeast tweets, “I was invited earlier this month to ride the Titanic submarine, I said no. Kind of scary that I could have been on it.” He tweeted this along with a screenshot of an invitation message, likely from the OceanGate, the company that organised the fateful tour to the Titanic wreck site. On June 18, 2023, Titan, a submersible operated by OceanGate, an American tourism company, had gone missing with five persons onboard, including its CEO Stockton Rush. After four days, it was declared the submersible was destroyed, killing everyone on board.

YouTuber MrBeast's Tweet on Turning Down Titanic Submarine Ride

I was invited earlier this month to ride the titanic submarine, I said no. Kind of scary that I could have been on it pic.twitter.com/bQUnaRiczA — MrBeast (@MrBeast) June 25, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)