India have registered a five-wicket victory against Australia in the 1st ODI of the three-match series at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Batting first, Australia were bowled out for 188. Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj picked up three wickets each for the hosts. Meanwhile, Mitchell Marsh, who scored a half-century, was the highest scorer for Australia. While chasing this target, India were reduced to 83-5. However, a 108-run partnership between KL Rahul 75*(91) and Ravindra Jadeja 45*(69) helped them to get the victory. Virat Kohli Attempts Signature Steps of RRR's Oscar Winner 'Naatu Naatu' Song During IND vs AUS 1st ODI 2023 (Watch Video).

India Register Five-Wicket Victory Over Australia

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)