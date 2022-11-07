Virat Kohli was named ICC Player of the Month for October 2022 on Monday, November 7. The former Indian captain won the award on the back of an impressive T20 World Cup 2022 campaign so far where he smashed three half-centuries and also ended the Super 12 stage as the highest run-getter. Kohli beat the likes of Zimbabwe's Sikandar Raza and South Africa's David Miller to win the award.

Virat Kohli Wins ICC Player of the Month for October 2022:

A batting stalwart wins the ICC Men's Player of the Month award for October after some sensational performances 🌟 Find out who he is 👇 — ICC (@ICC) November 7, 2022

