Aditi Ashok aims to win India's first-ever medal in golf at the Olympics as the final day's play resumes after a temporary delay. The Indian was tied on the third spot ahead of the suspension. Check live score here.

Let's do this! Play has resumed after a 49-minute delay. 🇺🇸 -17 (16) Nelly Korda 🇯🇵 -16 (16) Mone Inami 🇳🇿 -15 (16) Lydia Ko 🇮🇳 -15 (16) Aditi Ashok 🇦🇺 -14 (16) Hannah Green#Olympics #Golf — Olympic Golf (@OlympicGolf) August 7, 2021

