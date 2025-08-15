On the day of India's 79th Independence Day, Anandkumar Velkumar created history, fetching the nation its first-ever Roller Sports medal. Velkumar wrote his name in the history books by winning a bronze medal at the ongoing World Games 2025 in the 1000m Sprint, finishing the lap in 1:22.482 seconds. This is also the first time that India have won three medals in a single edition of the World Games. India, so far in World Games 2025, which is taking place in Chengdu, China, have won 2 bronze and one silver. Namrata Batra Becomes First Ever Medallist For India at Wushu in World Games, Achieves Feat By Winning Silver Medal in Women's 52 KG Category.

Anandkumar Velkumar Creates History

FOLKS, THIS IS HUUUUUGE. THIS IS MASSIVE. THIS IS HISTORIC. HISTORY MADE AT CHENGDU IN THE WORLD GAMES Anandkumar Velkumar scripts history by winning 🥉 at the 1000m Sprint For the first time India will win 3 medals in the history of World Games 1st ever Roller Sports Medal pic.twitter.com/iRMG92IXYW — SPORTS ARENA🇮🇳 (@SportsArena1234) August 15, 2025

