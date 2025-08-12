Namrata Batra created history in the ongoing World Games 2025 as she becomes the first Indian to win a medal in Wushu. Namrata won the silver medal after losing to her Chinese opposition Mengyue Chen 0-2 in the final. Earlier, Namrata confirmed a medal by qualifying for the World Games 52 KG category Women's Wushu final. Earlier in the competition, Rishabh Yadav earned India’s first individual medal at the Games by winning bronze in the men’s compound archery event. Rishabh Yadav Bags First Medal For India in World Games 2025, Achieves Feat With Bronze in Compound Individual Archery Event.

Namrata Batra Becomes First Ever Medalist For India at Wushu in World Games

