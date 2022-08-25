MR Arjun-Dhruv Kapila pair will be in action on Thursday, August 25 in a Round of 16 encounter of the BWF World Championships 2022 Match. The match has a tentative start time of 06:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Sports 18 and DD Sports will provide live telecast of the match on Indian TV sets. Fans can also watch live streaming of this match on the Voot and JioTV apps.

Check MR Arjun-Dhruv Kapila Match streaming details:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)