Tanisha Crasto and Dhruv Kapila will take on the Malaysian pair of Chen Tang Jie and Toh Ee Wei in a mixed doubles quarter-final at the BWF World Championships 2025 in France. The pair of Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto had pulled off one of the biggest victories as a team when they beat Hong Kong's Tang Chun Man and Tse Ying Suet to make it to the last eight. Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto will now have their sights set on securing a medal, which would be a historic achievement. In India, Star Sports Network has the broadcast rights for the BWF World Championships. Fans also have online viewing options in the form of the JioHotstar app and website, where a subscription would be needed. Also, fans can catch the BWF World Championships live streaming online on BWF's YouTube channel. BWF World Championships 2025: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy–Chirag Shetty Defeat Liang Weikeng and Wang Chang To Enter Quarterfinals; PV Sindhu, Dhruv Kapila Also Advance.

Tanisha Crasto and Dhruv Kapila Eye History at BWF World Championships 2025

It will be really special if Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto will become first mixed doubles pair from India to win a medal at BWF World Championships. Fingers crossed🤞. They will face Chen Tang Jie and Toh Ee Wei of Malaysia in quarter-final pic.twitter.com/58RPL6eFI3 — Shreya Jha (@shreya_jha_s2) August 28, 2025

