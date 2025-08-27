India had a better day in the BWF World Championships 2025 on Day 2 compared to Day 1. On Day 2, PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy and the mixed doubles pair of Ruthvika Gadde and Rohan Kumar all secured victory and moved to second round. On Day 3, all three of them will be in action in their second round games. Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will also start their campaign. It will be a day of mixed doubles as Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto will also take field. Fans eager to get the entire schedule of India in BWF World Championships 2025 on August 27 can see below. PV Sindhu Enters BWF World Championship 2025 Second Round After Securing Comfortable Victory Over Bulgaria's Kaloyana Nalbantova.

India at BWF World Championships 2025: Day 3 Full Schedule

Total Energies BWF World Championships Schedule For Tomorrow [R32] pic.twitter.com/JUNxNqquRy — Just Badminton (@BadmintonJust) August 26, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)