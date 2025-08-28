Indian mixed doubles pair of Dhruv Kapil and Tanisha Crasto enter the quarterfinal of the BWF World Championships. They had a tough challenge in from of them in the form of fifth seed from Hong Kong, Tang Chun Man and Tse Ying Suet, but despite losing a game upfront, Dhruv and Tanisha showed enough resilience to comeback and win. Dhruv and Tanisha were on 19-19 in the first game when they missed an opportunity and lost the game. But they pressed the accelerator hard in the next two games winning them 21-12 and 21-15. Dhruv and Tanisha are only the third Indian mixed doubles pair to enter World Championship quarterfinal. BWF World Championships 2025: PV Sindhu Advances With Win Over Karupathevan Letshanaa; Satwiksairaj Rankireddy–Chirag Shetty Dominate Chinese Taipei’s Kuang Heng Liu and Po Han Yang.

Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto Enter BWF World Championships 2025 Quarterfinal

WHAT WE HAD WITNESSED 🔥🔥🔥 DHRUV/TANISHA SHOCKED WR 5 TO REACH THE QF OF WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS What a win for them 🔥🔥 They came back from a game down to win the match 19-21, 21-12, 21-15 Let's go Dhruv/Tanisha one win away from the medal pic.twitter.com/ooYfTYM77X — SPORTS ARENA🇮🇳 (@SportsArena1234) August 28, 2025

