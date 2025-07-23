Looking to overcome their poor outing in the Japan Open Badminton 2025, India's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty started their China Open Badminton 2025 campaign with an easy win, steamrolling over Japan's Kenya Mitsuhashi and Hiroki Okamura to move into the second round of the men's doubles competition. Rankireddy and Shetty showcased their superiority, claiming the match 21-13 and 21-9. PV Sindhu Moves Into Round of 16 Of China Open Badminton 2025, Beats Japan's Tomoka Miyazaki In Super 1000 Tournament.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty Start With Win

Satwik/Chirag cross 1st round hurdle at China Open (Super 1000). The Indian pair beat WR 33 Japanese duo 21-13, 21-9. #ChinaOpen2025 pic.twitter.com/nXssF3TuRs — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) July 23, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)