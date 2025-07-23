India's ace shuttler PV Sindhu started her China Open Badminton 2025 campaign with a hard-fought win over Japan's Tomoka Miyazaki in the Round of 32. Sindhu won the first set, but ended up losing the second comprehensively. The third and final set saw both players showcase great skills, which eventually ended with Sindhu knocking out the sixth seed and moving into the pre-quarterfinals of the Super 1000 tournament. HS Prannoy Reflects on Stunning Fightback Win Against Koki Watanabe in China Open 2025, Says ‘Unexpected… Lucky To Be on the Winning Side’.

PV Sindhu Moves Into R16 of China Open Badminton 2025

🚨 PV SINDHU KNOCKS OUR SEED NO.6 💥 She beats Miyazaki of Japan 21-15, 8-21, 21-17 to reach Pre-QF of China Open (S1000) A GREAT WIN BY SINDHU HERE! 🇮🇳💙 pic.twitter.com/Wbm5uaPXIt — The Khel India (@TheKhelIndia) July 23, 2025

