Currently ranked World No.2 in Men's Badminton Singles, India's Suhas Yathiraj will be looking forward to mastering the third-round match of the Men's Singles SL4 Group A event against French Lucas Mazur on September 3,2021. Suhas has won the early two rounds of the event at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020. The match is scheduled at 1:10 pm IST and the live telecast will be available on Eurosport and Doordarshan sports channels with Discovery Plus providing the live streaming. You can also get the live updates of the match from the official website.

Check Out This Tweet for the Schedule:

You thought today's schedule was action packed? Wait till you check out the schedule for 3️⃣ Sept 😉 Keep your energy levels high & rolling and continue cheering for 🇮🇳 as the Tokyo #Paralympics nears its end Take a look & don't forget to set your 🕠#Cheer4India #Praise4Para pic.twitter.com/uBoPKPpgEE — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) September 2, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)