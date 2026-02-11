Mass Shooting In Canada: 10 Dead, 27 Injured in Tumbler Ridge High School Shooting in British Columbia

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Ten people are dead and at least 27 others were injured following a shooting on Tuesday afternoon at a high school and a nearby residence in Tumbler Ridge, British Columbia. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) confirmed that six victims were found deceased inside Tumbler Ridge Secondary School, while another died during transport to the hospital. Two additional victims were discovered at a local home believed to be connected to the incident. Authorities stated the suspect, described in initial emergency alerts as a female wearing a dress, was also found dead from a self-inflicted wound. The attack triggered a community-wide shelter-in-place order as specialized units, including the BC RCMP Major Crime Section and Emergency Response Teams, deployed to the remote town of 2,400. While two victims remain in critical condition after being airlifted to provincial hospitals, approximately 25 others are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Australia Shooting: 3 Killed, 1 Injured in Firing at New South Wales; Gunman at Large.

Canada Shooting Death Toll

Six people were found dead inside a high school in Tumbler Ridge, two more people were found dead at a residence believed to be connected to the incident, and another person died on the way to the hospital, a suspected shooter was also found dead from what appears to be a… — ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2026

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