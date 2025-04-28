Vaibhav Suryavanshi became the second-fastest batter to slam a century in Indian Premier League history. The left-handed batter is just behind legendary Chris Gayle, who smashed a century in 30 balls. The 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi also became the youngest batter to hammer a century in the Indian Premier League. The Bihar-born cricketer achieved this historic feat in 35 deliveries during the Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2025 match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on April 28. Vaibhav also shattered the record of the fastest hundred by an Indian batter in IPL history. Before Vaibhav, Yusuf Pathan slammed a century in 35 balls. The youngster departed after scoring 101 runs off 38 balls with the help of seven fours and 11 sixes. Vaibhav Suryavanshi Becomes Youngest Player To Hit Half-Century in Indian Premier League, Achieves Historic Feat in 17 Balls During RR vs GT IPL 2025 Match.

Historic Feat for Vaibhav Suryavanshi!

Youngest to score a T20 1⃣0⃣0⃣ ✅ Fastest TATA IPL hundred by an Indian ✅ Second-fastest hundred in TATA IPL ✅ Vaibhav Suryavanshi, TAKE. A. BOW 🙇 ✨ Updates ▶ https://t.co/HvqSuGgTlN#TATAIPL | #RRvGT | @rajasthanroyals pic.twitter.com/sn4HjurqR6 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 28, 2025

