14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi became the youngest player to hit a half-century in the Indian Premier League tournament. The Bihar-born cricketer achieved this historic milestone during the Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2025 match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on April 28. The 14-year-old hammered his maiden half-century in the IPL in just 17 deliveries. Vaibhav's 17-ball fifty was the fastest fifty this season, surpassing Nicholas Pooran's 18-ball half-century. Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans Match Scorecard: Check RR vs GT Live Score of IPL 2025 Match Online.

Fastest Fifty This Season by Vaibhav Suryavanshi!

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Becomes Youngest Player To Hit Fifty in IPL

14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi makes HISTORY! 🚨 Youngest half-centurion in IPL ✅ Fastest 50 of IPL 2025 ✅ #YOAT Watch the LIVE action ➡ https://t.co/GeTHelSNLF #IPLonJioStar 👉 #RRvGT | LIVE NOW on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi & JioHotstar pic.twitter.com/YukAJrsxUy — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 28, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)