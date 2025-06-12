Vaibhav Suryavanshi continues to dazzle as this time, he smashed 190 runs off just 90 deliveries during India U19's practice match ahead of their tour of England. The 14-year-old attracted eyeballs all over for his big-hitting skills in IPL 2025 for the Rajasthan Royals and he continued to show why he was so special with this solid performance. As reported by Gaurav Gupta of the Times of India, the youngster dazzled with the bat in the match that took place at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. Vaibhav Suryavanshi who was named 'Super Striker' of IPL 2025 for his ability to hit the big shots with ease. He was earlier included in India's U19 squad for the tour of England. Ayush Mhatre To Lead India U19 Squad for England Tour; Vaibhav Suryavanshi Among Key Players.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Smashes 190 Runs off 90 Deliveries

Am told that Bihar & @rajasthanroyals 14 year old sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashed 190 off just 90 balls in a practice match during India Under-19 team's camp at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru recently..what an explosive talent!! — Gaurav Gupta (@toi_gauravG) June 10, 2025

Watch Highlights of Vaibhav Suryavanshi's Knock:

VAIBHAV SURYAVANSHI MADNESS..!! 🥶🔥 Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashed 190 off just 90 balls in a practice match during the India U-19 team's camp at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. [Gaurav Gupta]pic.twitter.com/QFsVSWyZeQ — Sports Culture (@SportsCulture24) June 10, 2025

