Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Shubman Gill and Kuldeep Yadav stared in India national cricket team’s six wicket win over the Pakistan national cricket team in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 group stage match. The win confirmed India’s place in the next phase of the competition putting host nation Pakistan’s qualification for the semifinals under threat. The world is praising performances of the Indian players, a viral video from TV debate in Pakistan claims 22 Pandits outside the Dubai International Cricket Ground affected the result of the game. Watch the video below. Rohit Sharma Relaxing With Family After Win in India vs Pakistan ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match, Shares Pic Alongside Samaira.

TV Debate Video Providing Reasons For India’s Win Over Pakistan in ICC Champions Trophy 2025

भारत की शानदार जीत की बड़ी वजह सामने आ ही गई 😂😂😂 पाकिस्तानी TV पर चर्चा , भारत ने तंत्रमंत्र के लिए 22 पंडित भेजे थे 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/A5YZNbCtO5 — MANISH YADAV (@ManishPDA) February 24, 2025

