The India national cricket team are set to begin their Asia Cup 2025 campaign against the United Arab Emirates national cricket team on Wednesday, September 10. Ahead of the IND vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 match in Dubai, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a pre-match routine of the T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav. Meanwhile, the Men in Blue are the champions of the Asia Cup 2023 tournament, which was played in the 50-over format. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, is the champion of the T20I edition of the Asia Cup, which was held in 2022. India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Tickets Remain Unsold: Absence of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam Affecting Ticket Sales?

A Day in the Life of Suryakumar Yadav!

Trophy photo ✅ Media duties ✅ Intense practice ✅ Meetings and discussions ✅ Captain @surya_14kumar ticks all the boxes and is all SET to lead #TeamIndia in the #AsiaCup2025#INDvUAE pic.twitter.com/gF8ETJrut7 — BCCI (@BCCI) September 10, 2025

