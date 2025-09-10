In what could be a disaster for the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), the tickets for India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 match have shockingly remained unsold. The IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Group A contest will be played on September 14 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. While the match is still four-odd days away, generally, the tickets for any IND vs PAK cricket match get sold out in a matter of seconds, with prices ranging in the high five-figure mark. Interestingly, this Asia Cup 2025 will also be India's first major tournament without the likes of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who have already bid adieu to the format, while Pakistan have dropped their star batter Babar Azam from their squad, which sees a decline in interest from fans across both nations. Did India Captain Suryakumar Yadav and Pakistan Skipper Salman Ali Agha Refuse to Shake Hands With Each Other During Asia Cup 2025 Press Conference? Here's The Fact Check.

As reported in the Times of India, online ticket portals, namely Viagogo and Platiumlist, a pair of seats in the VIP Suites at Dubai International Cricket Stadium costs INR 2,57,815, which includes aisle seating, unlimited drinks and food, parking pass, VIP lounge or club entry, separate entry and washrooms.

Tickets in The Royal Box are worth INR 2,30,700 for two, with Sky Box East going for as high as INR 1,67,851. Interestingly, tickets in the mid-range have also been hiked, given that the anticipation surrounding any IND vs PAK match is now worth INR 75,659, INR 41,153, INR 28,174, and INR 10,000 for Platinum, Grand Lounge, Pavilion West, and General East, respectively. India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Tickets: How To Buy IND vs PAK T20I Cricket Match Tickets Online.

The lack of interest in tickets from India and Pakistan could also stem from the ongoing tensions between the two nations ever since the Palgham Terror Attack and 'Operation Sindoor'. Public sentiment against the BCCI is also at an all-time low, with some sections already urging that the Indian National Cricket Team boycott the Asia Cup 2025.

Meanwhile, Team India, under Suryakumar Yadav's captaincy will take on the host United Arab Emirates in their Asia Cup 2025 tournament opener in Dubai this evening.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 10, 2025 02:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).