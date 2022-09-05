Arshdeep Singh received more support from the cricket fraternity with Aakash Chopra changing his profile picture to that of the young bowler's photo. Arshdeep was guilty of dropping a simple catch to dismiss Asif Ali when the latter was on a duck, during the India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match on Sunday. Ali then went on to score 16 runs off eight balls, which gave Pakistan the much-needed impetus to go on and win the game. The youngster copped a lot of hate and criticism for this dropped catch but has been backed by former cricketers, including Chopra and Harbhajan Singh.

Aakash Chopra's New Twitter DP:

