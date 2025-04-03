Indian pacer Akash Deep has joined his IPL 2025 franchise Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for the remainder of the season. Akash has been out of action following BGT 2024-25 and recently received BCCI's CoE clearance to participate in active cricket. LSG shared a clip of Akash's arrival at the team hotel, where Mitchell Marsh and David Miller greeted the pacer with a warm hug in the lobby. Akash is expected to play in LSG's upcoming IPL 2025 match against Mumbai Indians, which will be his debut match for the franchise. Looked Like Punjab Curator Prepared It: LSG Mentor Zaheer Khan Slams Lucknow Pitch Following Eight-Wicket Loss Against PBKS in IPL 2025 (Watch Video).

Akash Deep Joins LSG for IPL 2025

"Akash Deep is in the house" 💙 pic.twitter.com/sjA7jFAYwQ — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) April 3, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)