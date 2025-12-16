Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) cricketer Swastik Chikara got unsold in the IPL 2026 auction. Chikara didn't have a great domestic season and as a result, franchises including RCB didn't show any interest in him. Chikara didn't get to play a game in the IPL 2025 but he became famous for being a sidekick of Virat Kohli. He was also the first one who came to hug Kohli when RCB won IPL 2025. Meanwhile, RCB fans were not entirely unhappy with Chikara going unsold and they shared funny memes and jokes on him going unsold on social media. IPL 2026 Auction: List of Sold Players With Price in INR, Check Team-Wise Cricketers Bought at Indian Premier League 19 Bidding Event.

'Swastik Chikara, Who Ruined IPL Winning Celebration of Virat Kohli, Went Unsold'

Swastik Chikara who ruined the IPL winning celebration of Virat Kohli went unsold in #IPLAuction 2026#IPLAuction #IPL2026Auction pic.twitter.com/ETnztoqwRU — Brook.88 (@VikashChou70911) December 16, 2025

'Ruined Winning Moment'

Swastik Chikara Went Unsold - - He was brought by RCB in 2025 - He has only 3k followers - RCB fans hyped him - He was always rounding around Virat so got limelight - Reached 1 million insta followers - Ruined Virat Kohli's winning moment - went unsoldpic.twitter.com/d0hoeBBekr — Tejash (@Tejashyyyyy) December 16, 2025

'Maybe Kohli Bribed Her'

Maybe kohli bribed her to complete the swastik chikara bid in 2 seconds. Iykyk😂 https://t.co/2FvzPURjzS — Karan (@its_me_Karan9) December 16, 2025

'Dubara Laake Firse Unsold Karo Yar'

Swastik Chikara ko dubara laake Fir se unsold kro yrr 🗿#IPLAuction — Richa Ghosh (@imdeepak1207) December 16, 2025

'Enough Of His Cringeness'

Swastik chikara got unsold🥳❤️🥳. We had enough of his cringness last year thank god rcb didn't think of buying him again — S✨ (@notso_sass) December 16, 2025

'Revenge By RCB'

@RCBTweets swastik chikara unsold Revenge by rcb 🤑🤑🤑#IPLAuction — Seedhi Baat No Bakwaas (@SRKSalmanFan) December 16, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists , but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)