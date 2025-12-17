20-year-old all-rounder Prashant Veer was picked by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for a whopping INR 14.20 crores at the IPL 2026 auction. Prashant was travelling with his Uttar Pradesh teammates during the auction when CSK and Sunrisers Hyderabad got involved in an intense bidding war. As the bidding grew, Prashant was heard saying "Maza aa raha hai bhaiya" (I am enjoying it). The young cricketer was eventually bought by CSK for INR 14.20 crores, making him the joint-most expensive uncapped player in the history of IPL auction. Prashant joined Kartik Sharma as both were picked by CSK for INR 14.20 crore each. Apart from Rinku Sigh, other UP teammates were spotted cheering for Prashant as bid crossed 10 Crore mark. Who Is Prashant Veer? Know All About the Joint Most Expensive Uncapped Player in Indian Premier League History Brought For INR 14.20 Crore By CSK in IPL 2026 Auction.

Watch Prashant Veer's Reaction During IPL 2026 Auction

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IsrarAzeemKhan 🇮🇳 (@israr.azeemkhan)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Cricketer Israr Azeem Khan). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)