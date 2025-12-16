Kolkata Knight Riders started the IPL 2026 auction on a high and showed some late surge when they signed New Zealand all-rounder Rachin Ravindra for INR 2 Crore and Indian fast bowler Akash Deep for INR 1 Crore. With that they filled their remaining slots. Chennai Super Kings doubled down too as they signed New Zealand seamer Matt Henry for INR 2 Crore. Shivam Mavi found a new home in the IPL as SRH picked him up for INR 75 Lakh. IPL 2026 Auction: List of Sold Players With Price in INR, Check Team-Wise Cricketers Bought at Indian Premier League 19 Bidding Event.

Rachin Ravindra Sold to KKR

Rachin Ravindra is SOLD to @KKRiders for INR 2 CR#TATAIPLAuction — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) December 16, 2025

Akash Deep Picked By KKR

Akash Deep is SOLD to @KKRiders for INR 1 Cr#TATAIPLAuction — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) December 16, 2025

Matt Henry Sold to KKR

Matt Henry is SOLD to @ChennaiIPL for INR 2 Cr#TATAIPLAuction — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) December 16, 2025

Shivam Mavi Signed By SRH

Shivam Mavi is SOLD to @SunRisers for INR 75 lakh.#TATAIPLAuction — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) December 16, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (IPL ). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)