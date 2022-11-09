Amit Mishra has termed Pakistan's win over New Zealand in the T20 World Cup 2022 as an upset. The former Indian spinner wrote 'Another upset in this world cup'. Pakistan reached a T20 World Cup final for the third time in their history, the first since their tournament win in 2009.

Another upset in this world cup.. well played Pakistan. Better luck next time New Zealand. #PakvsNZ pic.twitter.com/YOgpODSff4 — Amit Mishra (@MishiAmit) November 9, 2022

