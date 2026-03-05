Jacob Bethell made history at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on 5 March 2026 by smashing England’s fastest-ever T20 World Cup half-century. Reaching the milestone in just 19 balls, the left-hander surpassed the previous national record of 21 balls set by teammate Will Jacks earlier in the tournament. Bethell notably targeted spinner Varun Chakaravarthy, striking three consecutive sixes in a single over to ignite the English dugout during their chase of 254 in the IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final. India vs England Live Score Updates, T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final.

Jacob Bethell Achieves Record

Performing on the biggest stage. 50 from just 19 balls 👏 Match Centre: https://t.co/6hbvHHX5Jf 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #ENGvIND 🇮🇳 Jacob Bethell pic.twitter.com/tFHRaWHs6d — England Cricket (@englandcricket) March 5, 2026

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)