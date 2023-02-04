Veteran Australian quick Andrew Tye becomes the fastest bowler to reach 300 T20 wickets. He took two matches less than Rashid Khan to achieve this feat. In the last over of the Big Bash League 2022 final between Perth Scorchers and Brisbane Heat, Tye foxed James Bazley, who was caught in the deep and with this wicket, he became the fastest bowler to make the record. Tye has been in good form in the BBL 2022-23 and he continues to carry that in the final too. Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023: Australia Head Coach Andrew McDonald Reveals Cameron Green Has An Outside Chance of Playing 1st Test in Nagpur.

Andrew Tye Becomes Fastest Bowler to Take 300 T20 Wickets

No player has reached 300 T20 wickets faster than Andrew Tye 👏 pic.twitter.com/DMEpXNHOQB — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) February 4, 2023

