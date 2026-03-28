The IPL 2026 season commenced at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday with a high-profile crowd supporting Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Anushka Sharma attended to support husband Virat Kohli, alongside RCB's Women’s Premier League icons Smriti Mandhana and Shreyanka Patil. Mandhana and Patil were joined by India international Jemimah Rodrigues. Their presence follows the women’s team's recent trophy win, highlighting the strong synergy between the franchises. RCB, SRH Players Observe One Minute Silence in Honour of Stampede Victims Ahead of IPL 2026 Opener.

Stars in Attendance For IPL 2026 Opener

RCB women players also reached Chinnaswamy Stadium for the opening match of men's cricket. Anushka Sharma was also present along with Smriti Mandhana, Shreyanka Patil and Jemima Rodrigues. #IPL2026 #RCBvsSRH pic.twitter.com/WcyfBGd3zt — Surendra Yadav (@surendraYadav22) March 28, 2026

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