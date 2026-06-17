India Post Their Highest Team Total in Women's T20 World Cups, Achieves Feat During IND vs NED ICC WT20 WC 2026

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India Women rewrote the record books by registering their highest-ever team total in ICC Women's T20 World Cup history, posting a formidable 209/5 against the Netherlands. The historic feat was achieved during their IND vs NED ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match at Headingley, Leeds. Sent in to bat, Indian openers Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma dismantled the Dutch bowling attack from the outset. The duo equalled India's highest-ever powerplay score in the tournament's history, cruising to 59/0 in the first six overs. Mandhana spearheaded the onslaught with a brilliant 74 off 47 balls, while Verma provided robust support with a quickfire 55 off 38 balls. A late explosive cameo from wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh ensured India breached the 200-run mark for the first time in tournament history. Smriti Mandhana Scores Most Fifties for India in Women's T20 World Cups, Achieves Feat During IND vs NED ICC WT20 WC 2026.

India Women Create History

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2026 08:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).