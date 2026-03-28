Players from Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad observed a minute’s silence at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. The tribute occurred moments before the IPL 2026 opening delivery, honouring the 11 fans killed in a stampede at the venue last June. The 2025 tragedy took place during RCB’s maiden title celebrations. In addition to today's silence, the franchise has retired 11 stadium seats, which will remain permanently vacant this season. Both squads wore black armbands as a mark of respect. The BCCI cancelled the traditional opening ceremony to maintain a somber tone. Enhanced crowd management systems were operational as the match commenced under strict new safety protocols. Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Live Score Updates, IPL 2026 Match 1.

One Minute of Silence To Honour Stampede Victims

Pin drop silence at one of the loudest grounds in the world. 🙏🕊️ — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) March 28, 2026

RCB, SRH Players Stand in Silence

A moment of silence to honour the 11 Royal Challengers Bengaluru fans who tragically lost their lives on June 4 last year. As a mark of respect, players from both teams are wearing black armbands tonight. Our thoughts remain with their families and loved ones 🙏#TATAIPL… pic.twitter.com/a8OsHOYUH7 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 28, 2026

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