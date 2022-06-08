The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently approved the Andhra Premier League (APL) Twenty-20 tournament and now its logo was unveiled by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Apparently, Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) will conduct the APL. The matches will be held at the Dr YSR ACA-VDCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam. The T20 tournament will be held between July 06-17.

ఆంధ్ర ప్రీమియర్‌ లీగ్‌ టీ– 20 టోర్నమెంట్‌ లోగో ఆవిష్కరించిన సీఎం శ్రీ వైఎస్‌ జగన్‌. లోగోతో పాటు ఆంధ్ర ప్రీమియర్‌ లీగ్‌ టీ – 20 టీజర్‌ను ఆవిష్కరించిన సీఎం. జులై 6 నుంచి జులై 17 వరకు విశాఖపట్నం డాక్టర్‌ వైయస్‌ఆర్‌ ఏసీఏ వీడీసీఏ ఇంటర్నేషనల్‌ క్రికెట్‌ స్టేడియంలో టోర్నమెంట్, pic.twitter.com/Bwh8mLApyK — CMO Andhra Pradesh (@AndhraPradeshCM) June 6, 2022

