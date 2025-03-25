Ashutosh Sharma picked off where he ended last season as he produced a sensational performance to drive Delhi Capitals to their first victory of IPL 2025. DC were amid a big chase when they lost half their side just after powerplay and Ashutosh Sharma had a monumental task in hand. This is when he launched a counter-attack and in the end, despite nine wickets falling, he finished it off in style. For his performance he was awarded the player of the match award. Ashutosh Sharma Quick Facts: All You Need To Know About Delhi Capitals’ Power Hitter Who Played Blinder in DC vs LSG IPL 2025.

Ashutosh Sharma Wins Man of the Match Award

