Ashutosh Sharma the name is not hidden anymore as the power hitter has always made an impact. The middle-order batsman emerged for the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Punjab Kings and has permanently made his place in the mind of the fans. The impact player Ashutosh Sharma has made it very clear with his batting style that he wants more out of this. He is a proper backbone of his team's middle order and has played some wonderful innings to demonstrate that. Hailing from Madhya Pradesh surely drew a lot of attention when he scored 31 runs off 17 balls in his debut match for Punjab Kings in IPL 2024. In the IPL mega auction 2025 he was signed by Delhi Capitals for 3.8 Crore INR. Ashutosh Sharma's Sensational Knock Helps Delhi Capitals Beat Lucknow Super Giants By 1 Wicket in Nail-Biting IPL 2025 Encounter.

Ashutosh has always walked in when his team is in trouble and he has made this very clear till now that how he can generate momentum coming in as an impact player. Even when the top order fails, Ashutosh Sharma is there with his cameo. Ashutosh saved the team from some big collapses up top for Punjab Kings and powered them to winning positions and wins multiple times. Now that he is part of Delhi Capitals, he has started the season with a sensational knock powering them to a win against Lucknow Super Giants.

Ashutosh Sharma Quick Facts:

#Ashutosh Sharma was born in Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh on September 15, 1998

#The right-hand power hitter was signed by Punjab Kings ahead of the IPL 2024 season.

# In 11 matches in IPL 2024, he smashed 189 runs at an impressive strike rate of 167.25

# In IPL 2025 mega auction, Ashutosh was signed by Delhi Capitals for INR 3.8 Crore.

#Ashutosh Sharma represents Madhya Pradesh in domestic cricket and has featured in four First-Class matches so far.

#In List A cricket, the 25-year-old has played seven matches and has only been able to score 56 runs

#In T20s, he has played a total of 19 matches and has scored 575 runs with an average of 33.82

#He made his Firs-Class debut against Gujarat in January 2024 while representing Railways

#List A debut came in around October 2019 when played for Madhya Pradesh against Rajasthan. Vipraj Nigam Quick Facts: Here's All You Need To Know About Delhi Capitals' 20-Year-Old Leg Spinner in IPL 2025.

With a cameo on his debut and his power hitting till now fans and the team are impressed with the impact player. Ashutosh Sharma will look forward to making it more special.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 24, 2025 11:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).