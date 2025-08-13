Sony Sports Network, the official broadcaster of the Asia Cup 2025 in India, have launched a promotional video for the upcoming tournament. The video was Team India centric, showing a family celebrating with firecrackers. In the video, with every launch of a firecracker, the sky got filled with the faces of the India national cricket team players. The video had reference to cricketers Suryakumar Yadav (as "SKY"), Hardik Pandya (as "Kung Fu Pandya"), Jasprit Bumrah (as "Boom"), and Yashasvi Jaiswal. Asia Cup 2025 will be the 17th edition of the tournament. Sony Sports Network have announced that live streaming viewing options of the Asia Cup 2025 will be available on the Sony LIV app and website. Asia Cup 2025 starts from September 9, 2025, and live telecast viewing options of the tournament will be available in India on the Sony Sports Network TV channels: Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi), Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil and Telugu), and Sony Sports Ten 5. India’s Likely Squad for Asia Cup 2025: Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer and Other Players Who Can Be Part of Continental T20I Tournament in UAE.

Asia Cup 2025 Promo Video:

Kung Fu Pandya, SKY, Boom, Yashasvi… Asia 𝘬𝘢 𝘢𝘴𝘮𝘢𝘢𝘯 𝘤𝘩𝘢𝘮𝘬𝘦𝘨𝘢 𝘐𝘯𝘥𝘪𝘢 𝘬𝘦 𝘴𝘪𝘵𝘢𝘢𝘳𝘰𝘯 𝘴𝘦! 🌃 𝘋𝘦𝘬𝘩𝘪𝘺𝘦 #AsiaCup, September 9 𝘴𝘦, Sony Sports Network ke TV channels 𝘢𝘶𝘳 Sony LIV 𝘱𝘢𝘳. #SonySportsNetwork #AsiaCup2025 pic.twitter.com/yQM0B4BSKO — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) August 13, 2025

