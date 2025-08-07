Asia Cup 2025 is not very far away and once again, fans will get to witness some of the top Asian sides battle it out for continental supremacy. India are the defending champion heading into the tournament starting on September 9 in the UAE (United Arab Emirates) and it sure does promise to be an exciting affair. Besides being Asian champions, India are also world champions in the shortest format of the game, having won the T20 World Cup title and Suryakumar Yadav, alongside his men, will look to stamp their authority in Asia once again. In this article, we shall take a look at India's likely squad for the Asia Cup 2025. Asia Cup 2025 Venues Announced: India Cricket Team Set To Face Pakistan in Dubai.

The ACC (Asian Cricket Council) earlier announced the Asia Cup 2025 schedule and according to it, India, Pakistan, UAE and Oman have been put in Group A. On the other hand, Group B features Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Hong Kong. The Asia Cup 2025 tournament becomes a crucial one with respect to the T20 World Cup next year, with teams looking to use the competition in a bid to prepare and have their combinations right for the global event.

Asia Cup 2025 India Squad-Who Can Be Picked and Who Can Miss Out

India's T20 regulars, which include Abhishek Sharma, Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya and Rinku Singh, will be picked in the 17-member squad. However, it has been reported that Shubman Gill might make a comeback to the India National Cricket Team following his exploits in England, albeit in the longest format of the game. Shubman Gill had last played a T20I against Sri Lanka in 2024 after captaining India to a T20I series win in Zimbabwe and might just return in the reckoning to be picked in India's likely Asia Cup 2025 squad. Shubman Gill was also in great form in IPL 2025. Also, as reported by senior journalist Gaurav Gupta of Times of India, Shreyas Iyer is set to make a comeback to the T20I side and could feature in the middle-order for the India National Cricket Team in the Asia Cup 2025. His captaincy attributes, too, can prove to be useful. India T20I Captain Suryakumar Yadav Bats for First Time After Hernia Surgery, on Track To Feature in Asia Cup 2025.

India's bowling composition, especially the pace contingent, is something that fans would be looking forward to. Jasprit Bumrah, India's premier fast bowler, played three Tests in England out of five as part of managing his workload and although his inclusion would be a massive boost, the chances of him being picked for the Asia Cup 2025 are less with the Tests against West Indies following soon after. Also, Mohammed Siraj, who finished with the most wickets in the IND vs ENG 2025 Test series after featuring in all five Tests, might be rested as well.

In that case, Arshdeep Singh will lead the pace attack for the India National Cricket Team alongside the likes of Prasidh Krishna, Mukesh Kumar or Harshit Rana. Mohammed Shami, who had a forgettable IPL 2025, might miss out on selection. The spin department will feature vice-captain Axar Patel and he might have Krunal Pandya in the mix after the all-rounder's show in RCB's IPL 2025 winning campaign and also Varun Chakaravarthy in spin-friendly conditions in the UAE. Washington Sundar is likely to be selected as well. Also, either Jitesh Sharma or Prabhsimran Singh might be picked as the second-choice wicketkeeper-batter after Sanju Samson, who is an automatic selection.

India's Likely Squad for Asia Cup 2025

Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Shubman Gill, Jitesh Sharma (wk)/Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Tilak Varma, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Washington Sundar/Krunal Pandya, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana

