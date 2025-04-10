KL Rahul's wife, Athiya Shetty, posted a heartwarming Instagram story after his husband slammed a match-winning 93* runs during the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals Indian Premier League 2025 match on Thursday. While chasing 164 runs, the Delhi wicketkeeper-batter hammered an unbeaten 93 runs off 53 balls with the help of 13 boundaries. Rahul's knock helped DC to secure a dominant six-wicket win over RCB. The veteran batter was awarded Player of the Match for his stunning innings. KL Rahul's wife, Athiya Shetty, shared a picture of his husband from the match and wrote, "This Guy! Uff with a heart emoji. The couple were recently blessed with a girl child. KL Rahul Thumps Bat in The Ground After Hitting Winning Runs in RCB vs DC IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Athiya Shetty's Instagram story for KL Rahul.

