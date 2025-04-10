Delhi Capitals ace batter KL Rahul delivered a sensational performance with the bat during the match against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League 2025 season. Chasing a tricky score of 164 runs, Rahul played a match-winning unbeaten knock of 93 runs off 53 deliveries, including seven fours and six sixes. Rahul's fantastic knock helped the Delhi-based franchise to register its fourth consecutive victory in the IPL 2025. After winning the match, Rahul thumps his bat in the ground and celebrates animatedly. The video has gone viral on social media. Delhi Capitals Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru By Six Wickets in IPL 2025; KL Rahul's Classy 93* Powers DC to Clinical Victory in A Tricky Chase Against RCB.

Animated KL Rahul after Hitting Winning Runs!

