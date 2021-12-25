England have made four changes to their squad ahead of the Boxing Day Ashes Test. Rory Burns, Ollie Pope, Stuart Broad and Chris Woakes have made way for Zac Crawley, Jonny Bairstow, Mark Wood and Jack Leach for the third game of the series.

