Josh Tongue produced a riveting spell of fast bowling to claim career-best Test figures, having picked his third five-wicket haul for the England national cricket team during Day 1 of the Ashes 4th Test 2025-26 at Melbourne Cricket Ground. Tongue removed Australia captain Steve Smith, veteran Usman Khawaja, amongst others, to ensure the hosts bundled out for 152 at tea on Day 1 of the Boxing Day Test. Tongue finished the innings with 5 for 45, bettering his performance against Ireland, where the lanky pacer claimed 5 for 66. Tongue also became the first England bowler to pick a five-wicket haul at MCG in a men's Test since Dean Headley in 1998. This is the pacer's maiden five-wicket haul Down Under. Why Is AUS vs ENG Ashes 4th Test 2025-26 at MCG Called Boxing Day Test? Check Out History and Reasons.

Josh Tongue Claims Career Best Test Figures

JOSH TONGUE HAS FIVE! 🖐 Australia all out for 1️⃣5️⃣2️⃣ and that's tea. Well bowled, lads! pic.twitter.com/KM3Uqkputa — England Cricket (@englandcricket) December 26, 2025

