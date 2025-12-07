Australia continue to dominate the Ashes at their home as they secure a 2-0 lead in the five-Test series by comfortably defeating England by eight wickets in the second Test. England batted first in the innings and posted a total of 334 riding on Joe Root's maiden century in Australia. The hosts hit them back strong as five of their batters scored half-centuries and scored a daunting 511, posting a lead of 177 in front of England. In the second innings, England collapsed in front of Michael Neser, who scalped a five-wicket haul. They could get to only 241 and chasing it, Australia went over the finishing line by losing just two wickets. Mitchell Starc dominated the game by scalping a six-wicket haul during England's first innings and scoring an effective 77 in Australia's first innings. Ben Stokes Enters England’s Top 10 Wicket-Takers in Tests List, Achieves Feat During AUS vs ENG 2nd Ashes 2025-26 Test.

Australia Defeat England By 8 Wickets in Ashes 2025-26 2nd Test

Australia take a 2-0 lead in the series. pic.twitter.com/DO0IeRo64O — England Cricket (@englandcricket) December 7, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (ECB ). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)