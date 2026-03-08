An old tweet by England fast bowler Jofra Archer has gone viral following New Zealand's lacklustre bowling display in Sunday's IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 final against India. The post, reading 'Kiwis match fixing?', resurfaced as the Black Caps conceded a record-breaking total in Ahmedabad. Archer is renowned for his seemingly prophetic social media posts. As the New Zealand pace attack struggled against the Indian batters, supporters quickly circulated the years-old tweet, sparking widespread amusement online. India Records Highest Team Total in T20 World Cup Final, Achieves Feat During IND vs NZ T20WC 2026 Summit Clash.

Kiwis match fixing? — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) May 30, 2014

Why did it pop up on my timeline today — FC (@traderfc13) March 8, 2026

Why this tweet appearing on my tl after years 😐 — Annarmy⁷ ⁵⁵⁴⁸¹³³ 🎇 (@Coderarmy3) March 8, 2026

Thia guy, knows things that we don’t — Faran Saleem (@liveleos) March 8, 2026

Ye kyaa thaaa — Abhay sharma (@Faintwa) March 8, 2026

